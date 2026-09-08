Indore Power Upgrade: 132 kV Lines To Get Nearly 3X Capacity With HTLS Technology | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major move to strengthen Indore's power infrastructure amid rising electricity demand, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has begun uprating key 132 kV transmission lines by replacing conventional ACSR Panther conductors with advanced High Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) conductors.

The upgrade is expected to provide nearly three times the current-carrying capacity through existing transmission corridors, increasing power transfer without requiring new transmission lines.

The move assumes significance as rapid urban expansion and construction activity in Indore are making land and Right of Way (ROW) for new transmission corridors increasingly difficult to secure.

Work has begun on both circuits of the 132 kV transmission lines connecting the 220 kV Indore South Zone Substation at Khandwa Road with the 132 kV Chambal Substation through the Electronic Complex and Satya Sai circuits.

Work has also commenced on both circuits connecting the 220 kV Indore North Zone Substation at Sanwer Road with the 132 kV Chambal Substation at Pologround.

14 Feeder Bays Also Being Upgraded

Along with the transmission lines, MP Transco has initiated uprating of 14 feeder bays at the 132 kV Chambal Substation, 220 kV Indore South Zone Substation, 220 kV Indore North Zone Substation, 132 kV Electronic Complex Substation and 132 kV Satya Sai Substation.

Associated switchyard and feeder-bay equipment will also be upgraded to handle the higher current-carrying capacity of the HTLS conductors, enabling increased transmission capacity across the interconnected network.

More Power Through Existing Corridors

HTLS conductors can operate at higher temperatures than conventional ACSR conductors while maintaining lower sag, allowing substantially more current and, consequently, more electrical power to be transmitted through existing lines.

The technology is particularly useful in urban areas where acquiring ROW for new transmission corridors is challenging. By upgrading existing infrastructure, MP Transco can increase transmission capacity without constructing new corridors.

The initiative is expected to improve load management on critical sections of Indore's 132 kV network and provide additional operational margin to handle rising power flows.

The enhanced capacity will support the growing electricity requirements of Indore and adjoining areas while enabling better utilisation of existing infrastructure and reducing the immediate need for new ROW-intensive transmission lines.