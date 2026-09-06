Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav & Other Leaders Take To Streets With Brooms As Sanitation Workers Take A Break

Mayor, Officials Hit Streets To Keep Indore Clean During Sanitation Workers’ Goga Navami Holiday | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With sanitation workers across Indore observing a holiday on Sunday following Goga Navami, the city’s elected representatives, municipal officials and members of social organisations took up brooms to ensure cleanliness services remained uninterrupted.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, Mayor-in-Council (MIC) members, councillors and representatives of various organisations participated in cleanliness drives across the city under the ‘Hum Bhi Swachhagrahi Maha Janbhagidari Abhiyan’.

Indore Mayor Posted On X

गोगा नवमी के अगले दिन सफाई मित्रों के अवकाश के अवसर पर इंदौरवासियों ने एक बार फिर जनभागीदारी की मिसाल पेश की।



राजवाड़ा से “हम भी स्वच्छताग्रही” अभियान की शुरुआत कर नागरिकों, जनप्रतिनिधियों एवं विभिन्न सामाजिक संगठनों के साथ स्वच्छता अभियान में सहभागिता की।



सफाई मित्र पूरे वर्ष… pic.twitter.com/36FUImXsDr — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) September 6, 2026

On the day following Goga Navami, during the holiday for Safai Mitras, the residents of Indore once again set an exemplary model of public participation.

The "Hum Bhi Swachhagrahi" campaign was launched from Rajwada, with citizens, elected representatives, and various social organisations joining in the cleanliness drive. Safai Mitras dedicate themselves throughout the year to keeping ozur city clean.

On their day off, taking personal responsibility for the cleanliness of our streets, neighborhoods, and surroundings is a true expression of our gratitude toward them.

Indore's cleanliness is our identity, and public participation is its greatest strength. Let us become Swachhagrahi in honour of the Safai Mitras. Clean Indore, Our Indore.

Mayor, Officials Sweep Historic Rajwada

Early in the morning, Mayor Bhargav, Commissioner Singhal, MIC members Niranjan Singh Chauhan ‘Guddu’ and Ashwini Shukla, councillors Kamal Vaghela and Rupali Pendharkar, along with members of social organisations, reached the historic Rajwada area.

Armed with brooms, they swept and cleaned the area outside and around Rajwada as part of the citywide public participation drive.

Goga Navami, dedicated to Shri Veer Goga Ji, a revered deity of the Valmiki community, was observed on September 5.

Sanitation workers were subsequently granted a holiday on September 6 to allow them to participate in celebrations and spend time with their families.

With the sanitation workforce on leave, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) encouraged public representatives, residents, social organisations and civic officials to take responsibility for keeping their neighbourhoods clean.