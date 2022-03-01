Toyota hit by cyber-attack; will resume operations from Wednesday

Hit by a cyber-attack possibly executed by Russia-backed threat actors, Japanese automaker Toyota on Tuesday said it will resume operations from Wednesday (March 2).

Toyota had to shut down its factories after a cyber attack hit a key domestic supplier, forcing the automaker to lose about 13,000 cars of output.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that his government would probe whether Russia was involved in the cyber-attack.

"Due to a system failure at a domestic supplier (KOJIMA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION), we suspended our operations on all 28 lines at 14 domestic plants in Japan today, Tuesday, March 1," the company said in a statement.

"However, we have decided to resume all operations from the first shift tomorrow, Wednesday, March 2".

The company said it apologises to its customers, suppliers, and other related parties for any inconvenience caused by the sudden shutdown. "Working together with our suppliers, we will make every effort to deliver vehicles to our customers as soon as possible," it added.

Last month, Toyota, the largest automaker in the world, said it expects to miss its annual production target of 9 million vehicles because of the chip shortage.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 08:17 PM IST