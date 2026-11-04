Torrent Power Delivers Power-Packed Q2 As Revenue Soars 24% To ₹9,801 Crore, EBITDA Climbs 26% While 4.3 GWp Renewable Energy Pipeline Signals Expansion

Torrent Power |

Mumbai: Torrent Power reported strong financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 24 per cent to Rs 9,801 crore, supported by growth across its power distribution and renewable energy businesses. The company's operating earnings also registered double-digit growth, reflecting continued momentum across its electricity operations.

Revenue Growth

Torrent Power's revenue from operations increased to Rs 9,801 crore during the July–September quarter, compared with Rs 7,876 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. For the first half of FY27, revenue reached Rs 17,926 crore, registering a 14 per cent increase from Rs 15,782 crore recorded during H1 FY26.

Earnings Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 26 per cent to Rs 1,988 crore during Q2 FY27. For the six months ended September 2026, EBITDA increased 14 per cent to Rs 3,606 crore, against Rs 3,171 crore in the year-ago period. Total comprehensive income for the September quarter rose 14 per cent to Rs 835 crore, adding to the company's positive quarterly performance.

Generation Capacity

Torrent Power reported an aggregate installed generation capacity of 6.8 GWp, spanning conventional and renewable energy sources. Its portfolio includes 2.7 GW of gas-based capacity, 2.3 GWp of renewable energy capacity and 1.8 GW of coal-based generation capacity.

Renewable Expansion

The company is developing approximately 4.3 GWp of additional renewable energy projects, strengthening its clean energy portfolio. Torrent Power also has 3 GW of pumped storage capacity under development, supporting its longer-term energy storage ambitions. These projects represent an important part of the company's future generation pipeline.

Growth Outlook

The latest quarterly results highlight stronger revenue and operating earnings alongside ongoing investments in generation infrastructure. Future performance will depend on project execution, electricity demand and the contribution from renewable energy and distribution operations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.