CM Fadnavis Defends Torrent Power's Bhimashankar Project Amid Row Over Proposed Felling Of More Than 32,000 Trees, Says Pumped Storage Needed To Cut Coal Dependence | VIDEO

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday defended Torrent Power's proposed 3,000 MW pumped-storage hydropower project in Karjat, near Bhimashankar, asserting that such projects could help reduce dependence on coal-based electricity and support the state's clean-energy requirements.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Fadnavis stated that the project is environmentally beneficial and that the government was willing to address concerns raised by local residents.

Fadnavis Defends Pumped-Storage Project

“If we want freedom from coal, then pump storage is the solution. We cannot do pump storage just anywhere... If understood properly, it is very useful. Some people have issues, we can understand that, they can also discuss with us. This project is in the interest of the environment,” Fadnavis said.

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The Chief Minister maintained that pumped-storage projects could help Maharashtra reduce its dependence on coal by supporting the use of renewable energy. He also argued that suitable geographical conditions were necessary for developing such projects.

Fadnavis further claimed that generating an equivalent amount of electricity through coal-based thermal power would result in significant pollution.

He said that the pollution associated with 3,000 MW of coal-based generation would require planting approximately 28 crore trees.

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Highlights Benefits Of Indian Technology

Comparing pumped-storage systems with battery-based energy storage, Fadnavis said the technology offered long-term benefits.

He argued that conventional battery-storage systems would require replacement over time and could increase dependence on imported equipment, particularly from China.

Fadnavis maintained that the technology would help Maharashtra reduce pollution over the long term while supporting renewable electricity generation.

Project Faces Environmental Opposition

The proposed project in Karjat taluka of Raigad district has faced opposition from environmental activists, local residents and political leaders over concerns about large-scale tree felling.

Opponents have questioned the potential impact on forests and the surrounding Sahyadri ecosystem.

The state government, however, maintains that the project has received the required approvals and will contribute to Maharashtra's energy needs.

Fadnavis Announces Farmer Relief

Fadnavis, further speaking to reporters, asserted that the state government had approved approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore towards farmer relief measures.

“We have approved funds of about Rs. 1.5 lakh crore for the relief of farmers. Farmers will get Rs. 5,000 as relief during Diwali. In two days, the money will start reaching the farmers' accounts,” he said.

The Chief Minister indicated that the Rs 5,000 assistance would be transferred directly to eligible farmers' bank accounts.

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