PM Modi To Inaugurate Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026 In Delhi, With 130+ Countries & 400+ Exhibitors Showcasing Renewable Energy Innovations |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Monday and address the gathering, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The four-day summit, scheduled to be held from November 2 to 5, will bring together global policymakers, investors, financial institutions and industry leaders to promote investment, innovation and international partnerships in the renewable energy sector.

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The theme of the summit is ‘Invest. Innovate. Inspire.’

According to the PMO, Bharat RE 2026 will attract participants from more than 130 countries, including over 40 Ministers. It will serve as a global platform for clean energy investment, industry engagement and technology partnerships.

Nine countries and regional groupings -- Australia, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom -- will participate as Country Partners.

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Thirteen states and Union Territories will also showcase their renewable energy potential, investment opportunities and manufacturing capabilities at the summit. These include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

The summit will be organised alongside the 9th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH), bringing three major clean energy platforms together.

While Bharat RE will focus on investment, industry and technology partnerships across the clean energy sector, the ISA Assembly will work towards advancing international cooperation in solar energy, including finance and institutional capacity.

The International Conference on Green Hydrogen, meanwhile, will focus on green hydrogen technologies, investment and large-scale deployment.

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Together, these three platforms are expected to strengthen international cooperation and accelerate the deployment of clean energy solutions.

Building on the legacy of RE-INVEST, India's flagship renewable energy investment summit, Bharat RE 2026 will provide an expanded platform for global engagement across the clean energy sector.

The summit will feature plenary sessions, ministerial discussions, CEO roundtables and country and state sessions. It will also facilitate business-to-business, business-to-government and government-to-government engagements to promote investments, partnerships and project development.

The accompanying Expo will feature more than 400 exhibitors showcasing advanced technologies, Indian manufacturing capabilities and clean energy solutions.

The exhibits will cover a wide range of sectors, including solar and wind power, green hydrogen, energy storage and other emerging areas of renewable energy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)