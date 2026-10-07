‘Torrent Go Back’ Agitation Enters Day 3; Protesters Urge Maharashtra Govt Not To Extend Power Franchise Beyond 2027 |

Bhiwandi: The “Torrent Go Back” agitation, led by the Bhiwandi Nyay Manch, entered its third day on Wednesday, with citizens, social activists and political representatives continuing their opposition to Torrent Power Limited’s electricity distribution franchise in Bhiwandi city and rural areas.

The protesters are demanding that the Maharashtra government review the existing distribution franchise arrangement with Torrent Power and not extend it after its current term expires in January 2027.

As part of the ongoing agitation the Bhiwandi Nyay Manch once again submitted a representation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through the Sub-Divisional Officer Bhiwandi. The forum urged the state government to take a decision on the future of electricity distribution in the region before the expiry of Torrent Power’s franchise.

Torrent Power was appointed as the distribution franchisee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for Bhiwandi city and rural areas in 2007. The second term of the franchise is scheduled to end in January 2027.

The Bhiwandi Nyay Manch has argued that the government should assess the performance of the existing arrangement and take a decision keeping the interests of electricity consumers, industries, businesses and residents at the centre.

Powerloom sector under pressure

Bhiwandi is one of the country’s major powerloom centres, with the textile industry providing employment to a large section of the local population. Representatives of the Bhiwandi Nyay Manch claimed that rising electricity-related expenses, complaints regarding billing, concerns over meter accuracy and issues related to the distribution system have added to the financial pressure on powerloom operators and other small and medium businesses.

According to the forum, electricity-related costs and distribution issues have a direct bearing on local industry, employment and the overall economy of Bhiwandi.

The protesters have also highlighted complaints from domestic consumers, particularly middle-class and economically weaker households, regarding electricity bills, meter-related issues, vigilance proceedings, customer service and the functioning of the distribution company.

The Bhiwandi Nyay Manch said the franchise arrangement was introduced with the objective of ensuring reliable and quality electricity supply to consumers. It has therefore urged the state government to review the present system before deciding whether the arrangement should continue beyond January 2027.

Demand for alternative distribution companies

The Bhiwandi Nyay Manch has also urged the government to consider providing an opportunity, in accordance with applicable rules and regulatory provisions, to other licensed electricity distribution companies, including Tata Power or an eligible distribution company associated with the Adani Group if the existing franchise arrangement comes to an end.

The forum claimed that allowing other eligible players to participate could encourage competition, improve transparency and strengthen customer service and electricity distribution standards.

The organisation said representations had previously been submitted twice to the state government and concerned authorities, but no decision had been taken on its demands. It has now warned that the agitation, which began on October 5, could be intensified if the government fails to take concrete action before the franchise expires.

Torrent Power responds

When contacted, Torrent Power’s Public Relations Officer Chetan Badiyani said the company does not determine electricity tariff rates.

The tariff rates are decided by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC), and not by Torrent Power,” Badiyani said.

On concerns regarding vigilance cases, he said the company conducts action in cases of suspected electricity theft in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

Regarding the demand to allow another electricity distribution franchisee to operate in Bhiwandi, Badiyani said an interested electricity distribution company would have to formally express its interest and fulfil the applicable requirements.

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