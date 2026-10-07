BJP Takes Out ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’, Holds ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’ To Mark PM Modi’s 25 Years In Office |

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi city unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organised a Seva Jyoti Yatra and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha on Wednesday as part of the party’s nationwide Seva Sankalp Month marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public service, from his tenure as Gujarat chief minister to his years as Prime Minister.

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The programme witnessed a strong response from BJP workers office-bearers and local residents with a large number of participants joining the yatra.

The Seva Jyoti Yatra, organised under the leadership of BJP Konkan co-coordinator and senior corporator Sanjay Waghule Bhiwandi city district president Ravikant Sawant and MLA Mahesh Choughule began from the BJP’s central office and proceeded to Chougule’s residence in Kaneri, where it culminated in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha.

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The event was attended by BJP women’s city president Kalpana Sharma, Sugandha Tawre, Mamta Parmani, Shyam Bhoir, Mohan Konda, Vitthal Naik, corporator Paresh Choughule and Deepa Madhavi, among other party office-bearers, workers and citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Waghule urged BJP workers and office-bearers to draw inspiration from Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to public service and dedicated approach to governance. He said citizens should also contribute towards the goal of building a developed India by 2047.

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Waghule said the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were implementing several welfare schemes aimed at improving the quality of life of ordinary families.

A virtual message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also screened during the programme. Modi called upon people to work with the spirit of “service above all” and remain committed to the larger national development agenda.

MLA Mahesh Choughule said the Prime Minister had introduced several welfare-oriented schemes during his tenure, benefiting people across the country. He said India was progressing rapidly on the path of development and urged citizens to stand firmly with Modi to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Bhiwandi BJP district president Ravikant Sawant alleged that the Prime Minister was working to take the country forward by taking all sections of society into confidence. He accused the Opposition of attempting to mislead citizens by pursuing politics based on caste and religion.

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