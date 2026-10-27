Torrent Power Project Row: NCP's Sayaji Shinde Opposes Tree Felling, CM Devendra Fadnavis Defends Pumped Storage Plant |

Mumbai: The proposed 3,000-MW pumped storage power project of Torrent Power in Karjat taluka of Raigad district has triggered a political confrontation in Maharashtra, with environmental activists and opposition parties opposing tree felling and even members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance expressing reservations over the project.

Mahayuti Allies Raise Concerns Over Tree Felling And Wildlife

The controversy has put Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP in an uncomfortable position, as leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have also raised concerns over the destruction of trees and its impact on wildlife.

NCP leader, Actor Sayaji Shinde has appealed to people to resist tree felling, saying not a single tree should be cut for the Torrent project. He urged residents to drive away those arriving to cut trees by beating plates and bowls, describing them as a threat more dangerous than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sayaji Shinde Questions Environmental Cost Of Development In Sahyadris

Shinde said the Sahyadri mountain range was one of the world's great natural wonders and questioned the rationale behind destroying the habitats of birds and animals in the name of development. He maintained that he was not opposed to the project itself but insisted that it should be executed without cutting trees.

Referring to the Indian giant squirrel, locally known as shekru and Maharashtra's state animal, Shinde questioned how wildlife could be expected to recognise boundaries between Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and adjoining forests in Karjat.

Sayaji Shinde Warns Of Long-Term Impact Of Destroying Mature Trees

He also warned that acquiring land and destroying natural habitats in the name of development could jeopardise the future of coming generations. Pointing out that mature trees take 100 to 150 years to grow, he questioned the long-term environmental cost of the proposed development.

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was a nature lover and would also have opposed the tree felling had he been alive. He added that environmentalist Sayaji Shinde had been associated with the party to contribute to its efforts towards protecting trees and nature.

Shiv Sena MP Demands Plantation Of 100 Trees For Every Tree Felled

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar has also criticised the tree felling, calling it unfortunate amid growing environmental concerns. He demanded that 100 trees be planted for every tree cut for a project, with the plantation undertaken before felling.

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leaders are scheduled to protest at the project site, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is also expected to participate with party leaders.

Fadnavis, however, has termed the opposition to the project unwarranted and seemingly politically motivated. He said pumped storage technology was necessary to balance intermittent solar and wind power generation and ensure a round-the-clock electricity supply.

The Chief Minister said such projects help stabilise electricity grids and provide clean power during peak demand.

Torrent Power has rejected environmental concerns, stating that the proposed project is around 16 km from Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and that all project components are outside the sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone.

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