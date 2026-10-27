Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Sahil Thite Killed At Bhandup, Family Blames Railway Disruptions | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: “He told his mother he was coming home. Just 10 minutes later, we lost him,” recalled Babaji Dangat, 60, a relative and neighbour of 21-year-old Sahil Thite, who died after being hit by an AC local train at Bhandup railway station on Monday amid disruptions to Central Railway services.

At Sahil’s residence in a flat at Amar Heights, LBS Road, near Ambedkar Nagar, Kanjurmarg West–Bhandup West, grief hung heavy as family members struggled to come to terms with the loss. During a visit to the society, the Free Press Journal found relatives mourning the young man they described as calm, mature and deeply attached to his family. For them, the tragedy was not just the loss of a son and brother, but of a young man who was working towards a better future.

Three people di*d and two were injured amid Monday’s Central Railway disruption in Mumbai. Among the deceased was 21-year-old Sahil Thite, who was hit by an AC local at Bhandup. His family alleges railway negligence and demands accountability.Watch FPJ’s ground report.By- @NirmeetiP #MumbaiLocal #CentralRailway #Bhandup #SahilThite #MumbaiTrainDisruption #RailwaySafety — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 27, 2026

Sahil was a final-year B.Com student at NES College in Bhandup. After attending college lectures, he would travel to Thane for classes before beginning his journey home. He usually got down at Kanjurmarg railway station. However, amid Monday’s disruption to local train services, he got down at Bhandup.

According to his relatives, Sahil was on the railway tracks when an AC local travelling towards Kalyan, passing along the tracks near Platform No. 3, hit him. He sustained critical injuries and died.

He was coming home

For Babaji, who lives right beside Sahil’s family and has known him since childhood, the memory of the final phone call is particularly painful.

“Just 10 minutes before his death, he spoke to his mother and told her that he was coming home. His mother often fell ill, and Sahil would help her with household work. She is completely shattered and is not in a condition to speak,” Babaji told FPJ.

He recalled Sahil as a hardworking young man who understood his family’s financial difficulties and wanted to contribute towards their household expenses.

Sahil’s father used to sell garlands, and Sahil would help him with the work. With Diwali approaching, the young man was also planning to set up a firecracker stall to earn some additional money for the family.

“He had dreams of doing something for his family. He was planning to open a firecracker stall before Diwali. There has been no improvement in train services. Trains are frequently delayed and overcrowded. This is a failure of the railway administration,” Babaji said, blaming the authorities for the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

He never fought with anyone

Sagar Dangat, 36, another relative, remembered Sahil as a peaceful and mature young man who rarely had disagreements with anyone.

“He had a very good nature. He was calm and never fought with anyone. We never received any complaints about him. He was very mature for his age,” Sagar told FPJ.

Sahil came from a humble financial background. While pursuing his B.Com degree, he continued to help his father sell garlands. One of his sisters is still studying, while the other is married.

“He was just 21. His birthday was supposed to come next month. He had so many dreams, and everything has been shattered,” Sagar said.

For a family already managing financial responsibilities, Sahil’s death has left an emotional void and uncertainty about the future. His relatives have demanded that the government provide a job to a family member to help them manage their circumstances following the loss.

A tragedy amid railway disruption

Sahil’s death was among three fatal incidents reported amid Monday’s disruption to Central Railway services. Two other bodies were found between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations, while two people were reportedly injured after walking along railway tracks amid delays.

The disruption, which involved signal failures and an overhead equipment (OHE) issue, left commuters facing delays, crowded trains and uncertainty during their journeys.

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For Sahil’s family, however, the wider disruption is inseparable from a deeply personal tragedy. A young student who had attended classes in Thane and was trying to return home never made it back to his family.

His relatives have held the railway administration responsible and called for accountability, while the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to investigation.

As family members mourned at their residence, the recollections of Sahil’s final phone call, his efforts to support his family and his plans for the future served as reminders of the life cut short at just 21.

For his mother, the words that her son was on his way home will now remain a heartbreaking memory.

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