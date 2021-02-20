Top rung marketers to decode ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’

Consumer behaviour has gone through a paradigm shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a corollary, it has posed new challenges for brands. In order to understand the strategies devised by top brands to tackle the challenges of this global pandemic and to look beyond it, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), in association with the Free Press Journal and ABP Network, is organising a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’. This two-part unique webinar series will be addressed by the best Marketing minds from across industries.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman, said, “The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is an apex body, successfully representing the interests of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The world has gone through a very difficult COVID period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all brands and consumer behaviour. It’s time to review and, more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward for the industry both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organising knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our next two-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and Beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across the Manufacturing and the Services sectors."

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, said, “This session will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategise the future course of actions for their brands.”

While the first session of the two-part webinar series on Wednesday, February 24 will be focused on ‘Manufacturing’, the second session on Wednesday, March 3 will focus on ‘Services’. Both webinars will be of one hour duration, from 5 pm to 6 pm.