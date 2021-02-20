Top rung marketers to decode ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’

Consumer behaviour has gone through a paradigm shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a corollary, it has posed new challenges for brands. In order to understand the strategies devised by top brands to tackle the challenges of this global pandemic and to look beyond it, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), in association with the Free Press Journal and ABP Network, is organising a webinar ‘Brands and Consumers: 2021 and Beyond’. This two-part unique webinar series will be addressed by the best Marketing minds from across industries.
Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman, said, “The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) is an apex body, successfully representing the interests of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. The world has gone through a very difficult COVID period during 2020. This sad event has significantly impacted all brands and consumer behaviour. It’s time to review and, more importantly, understand the learnings and the way forward for the industry both in the short term as well as the long term. Over the years, ISA has been organising knowledge seminars/webinars for the benefit of the ecosystem of advertisers and marketers. Continuing the same, our next two-part webinar series focuses on the issue most of us are facing: Brands & Consumers-2021 and Beyond. We bring you leadership views and strategies from across the Manufacturing and the Services sectors."
Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal, said, “This session will be significant to all advertisers and marketers who want to strategise the future course of actions for their brands.”
While the first session of the two-part webinar series on Wednesday, February 24 will be focused on ‘Manufacturing’, the second session on Wednesday, March 3 will focus on ‘Services’. Both webinars will be of one hour duration, from 5 pm to 6 pm.
The session on ‘Manufacturing’ will be moderated by Sunil Kataria, ISA Chairman and CEO – India & SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He will be in conversation with (in alphabetical order) Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director - Marketing (Chocolates), Insights & Analytics, Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Limited; Anuj Poddar, Executive Director, Bajaj Electricals Limited; Gauravjeet Singh, General Manager – Media (South Asia), Hindustan Unilever Limited; Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches and Wearables Division, Titan Company Limited.
The second session on ‘Services’ will be moderated by Narendra Ambwani, ISA Executive Council Member and former MD, Johnson & Johnson. This session will have names (in alphabetical order) like Abraham Alapatt, President and Group Head-Marketing, Service Quality, Financial Services & Innovation, Thomas Cook (India) Limited; Ajay Kakar, Chief Marketing Officer, Aditya Birla Capital; Mohit Kapoor, Group Vice President -Advertising & Innovations, Jio Platforms Limited; Rahul Karthikeyan, Director - Marketing, Upgrad Education Private Limited; and Ravi Desai, Director, Mass & Brand Marketing International, Amazon India.
The knowledge partner for the webinar is Mogae Media and Laqshya is the outdoor partner.
Notably, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) has been the flagship national body and unique voice of advertisers pan India for close to 70 years. The ISA stands for education, representation, protection and support to the advertisers. It works in an excellent fraternity relationship with other industry bodies involved in the Indian advertising, marketing and media industry. The ISA is a founder member of the WFA (World Federation of Advertisers), Brussels. It’s one of the three constituent bodies of BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) and one of the founders of ASCI (Advertising Standards Council of India).
Catch the webinars live 5 pm onwards on both days on the YouTube channel of the Free Press Journal and ABP Live.