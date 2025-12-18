 Top Economists Back Simultaneous Elections Before Parliamentary Panel, Flag Logistical Challenges
Economists Gita Gopinath and Sanjeev Sanyal appeared before a parliamentary panel examining Bills on simultaneous elections, highlighting economic implications. The panel chairman said such polls could save Rs 5 to 7 lakh crore and boost GDP by 1.6 percent. While supporting the idea, Gopinath cautioned about logistical challenges, citing global precedents like Indonesia.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 01:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Two top economists on Wednesday appeared before a parliamentary panel examining the Bills on simultaneous elections and submitted their views on economic aspects and the manner in which tackle it. Professor of Economics at Harvard University Gita Gopinath, who was previously IMF First Deputy Managing Director; and member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisory Council, Sanjeev Sanyal, gave their presentations before the members of the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Bills on simultaneous elections.

Chairman of the Committee, P P Chaudhary, said both the economists gave valuable suggestions on the economic aspects of holding simultaneous polls. The members sought clarifications which both the renowned economists replied with clarity," he said. Chaudhary said if simultaneous elections are conducted in the country, there will be a saving of Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh crore and it will help the GDP grow 1.6 per cent.

Holding of separate elections for Parliament, assemblies and local bodies always disrupts student's education and delays the implementation of welfare schemes, he said. Sources said Gopinath supported the idea of holding simultaneous elections but raised logistical issues as no country has been successfully implementing such an exercise so far. She is learnt to have cited the example of Indonesia where the authorities faced logistical problems as that country has 17,000 islands where citizens live.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

