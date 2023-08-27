Top 5 Reasons To Shop With Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard

A credit card is an excellent financial product offered by most banks. With it, you can manage your finances easily and enjoy a better payment experience. You can also get exclusive offers and discounts on your purchases.

One such excellent option is the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, offered through the partnership between the two financial institutions. Here, the Bajaj Finserv and RBL Bank credit card benefits range from cashback to interest-free cash withdrawals.

With these benefits, you can elevate your shopping experience and make it stress-free. Read on to know more about these Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card benefits.

Increase Your Purchasing Power

One of the significant benefits of this card is that it increases your purchasing power. With an ample limit, you can shop without having to dip into your savings or wait to save for the purchase.

You can shop for clothing, dining, groceries, flight tickets, hotels and much more within your credit card limit. As such, when you apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank Credit Card , you increase your purchasing power without taking on any undue financial strain.

Convert Your Purchases into Affordable EMIs

Payments for big-ticket purchases can be daunting as they can significantly lower your savings. However, with the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, you need not worry about that. This is because you can convert your purchases of over ₹2,500 into affordable EMIs.

You can do this for luxury items, electronics, hotels for vacation flight tickets etc. You can pay for your purchases in monthly instalments spread over a suitable tenure. As such, you do not have to make lumpsum payments and can keep the EMI within your monthly budget. This helps you buy what you want while ensuring that you stick to your budget with ease.

Save More on Every Purchase

Among the many Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card benefits is the advantage of special offers on your transactions. You can enjoy exclusive offers at stores and get cashback of up to 5% on payments done at partner stores.

Moreover, given that the partner store network is wide, you can save on a number of your credit card transactions. This becomes a great advantage in the long run, especially if you are a frequent shopper.

Enjoy Offers and Rewards on Your Shopping

When you apply for a Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, you can enjoy rewards and offers whenever you use the card. You get a welcome gift of up to 20,000 points. You can also earn additional points upon reaching spending milestones.

Additionally, you can earn up to 2X rewards depending on the type and value of your transactions. You can redeem these reward points to buy lifestyle products, book flight tickets and hotels for your vacation, book movie tickets, and buy electronics products.

When you pay with the points, you don’t use your credit card limit. As such, redeeming these points helps make your purchases more affordable.

Withdraw Cash Without Any Added Interest

Many banks or credit card providers apply an interest rate on the cash withdrawal with a credit card. This rate can go up to 3% of the withdrawal amount, which applies instantly. However, one of the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card benefits is that you can enjoy a no-interest period of 50 days.

Moreover, you only pay a processing fee when you make a withdrawal. This fee will be 2.5% of the cash amount or ₹500, whichever is higher. This means that you can take care of your emergency requirements without incurring unnecessary interest charges until you repay the dues.

Additional Features and Benefits of Bajaj Finance RBL Bank SuperCard

The Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card benefits are not limited to shopping and ATM withdrawals. Here are some other benefits you can enjoy:

Shop or pay with this credit card and save up to ₹55,000 annually

Keep your information and finances secure with advanced security protocols

Convert the card limit into a personal loan when dealing with emergencies

Enjoy a fuel surcharge waiver and complimentary airport access

Book one movie ticket and get one ticket free on BookMyShow

Get an annual fee waiver upon meeting the minimum spending requirement

Meet simple eligibility criteria to apply and enjoy the benefits of the card

Apply for the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard online without any physical documents

These are some major advantages you can enjoy with your Bajaj Finance RBL Bank SuperCard. As mentioned, you can easily apply for this credit card and save more every time you swipe your credit card. Moreover, minimum documentation reduces the hassle of application.

To apply, you need to be an Indian citizen between the ages of 21 and 70. Further, you can get instant approval if you have the required credit score. Once you get the approval, you can enjoy the many Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank credit card benefits.

