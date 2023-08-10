SBI Card Enables RuPay Credit Cards On UPI | SBI Card

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Starting 10 August 2023, SBI Card customers will be able to make UPI transactions through their credit cards issued on RuPay. The functionality can be availed through registering the credit card with third party UPI apps. This will further enhance the avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform on UPI merchants, thus facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience.

“With this functionality, the SBI Card customers will be able to use their SBI Card-issued RuPay credit cards on UPI platform. Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility along with hassle-free usage, said Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD&CEO, SBI Card.

“The addition of SBI RuPay Credit Cards on UPI rails is a big milestone in the growth trajectory of digital payments in India. This partnership will enable seamless UPI payments for SBI RuPay credit cardholders, providing them digitally enabled credit card lifecycle experience," said Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, NPCI.

Here's how you can link your SBI RuPay credit card on the UPI platform

To make Point of Sale (PoS) payments with UPI on your Credit Card

i) Scan merchant UPI QR Code on your preferred UPI-enabled third-party app.

ii) Enter the amount to be paid.

iii) From the dropdown, select your SBI RuPay Credit Card linked with UPI.

iv) Enter 6-digit UPI PIN to authorise transaction.

To make payment to an e-Commerce merchant using UPI on your Credit Card: 

i) Select the UPI-enabled app linked with your Credit Card as payment mode at merchant website/app.

ii) Log in to the UPI-enabled app and select registered SBI RuPay Credit Card from the list of available accounts.

iii) Confirm the payment using your 6-digit UPI Pin.

iv) Payment confirmation will be displayed.

v) Once the payment is done, you will be redirected to the merchant page.

