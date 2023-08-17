IndusInd Bank Launches Multi-Branded Credit Card In Partnership With Qatar Airways, British Airways | Image: IndusInd Bank (Representative)

IndusInd Bank has launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card - ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle experiences. Adding an extra touch of luxury, the card is available in a sleek 'metal card' variant, tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers.

Stacked with multiple attractive benefits suiting the requirements of frequent travellers, customers can opt for their preferred airline loyalty programme at the time of the application as well as select their preferred international destination to maximise the opportunity to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and enjoy a host of other benefits.

Some of the key features of the ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ include tier fast-track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, accelerated opportunity to collect Avios and discounted foreign currency mark-up at selected preferred international destination, complimentary meet-and-greet service at leading international airports, emergency international health insurance, airport lounge benefits and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “We are delighted to introduce multi-branded credit cards in partnership with two prestigious airlines, Qatar Airways and British Airways. This launch stands as a testimony to our commitment in delivering top-notch banking experiences to our valued customers. At IndusInd Bank, we remain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of excellence and we aim to continuously exceed expectations, cater to the evolving needs of our customers and provide them with the best-in-class products and services they deserve. Our aim with this credit card is to empower customers with complete control over their choices, putting the power in their hands to curate their own unique experiences.”

Read Also IndusInd Bank Partners With Tiger Fintech To Launch A Co-Branded Credit Card

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Through the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Visa multi-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank, our members in India can benefit from the extensive rewards of this new partnership, which is innovatively designed to enhance their future travels.

“When adopting Avios as our rewards currency, we promised our members unrivalled advantages, making this collaboration with our oneworld partner, British Airways, an added example of our commitment to this promise. Once again, this brings Qatar Airways Privilege Club another step forward in providing members the best the industry can offer.”

Oliver Currell, Head of Joint Business & Partnerships, IAG Loyalty, said, “We are delighted to launch this ground-breaking product alongside our partners from Qatar Airways and IndusInd Bank. The new cards will offer Indian consumers the opportunity to experience a truly premium world of travel and provide even more ways to collect the Avios currency. As loyalty pioneers, we are committed to ensuring this exciting new proposition creates a rewarding experience for members.”

Sujai Raina, Head – CRM, India, Visa said, “We are delighted to strengthen our growing partnership with IndusInd Bank through the launch of this card, that brings the best of flying experiences to our consumers as they traverse the world. We believe the proposition gives them the power of choice, along with unique features that will be a great benefit to frequent flyers and drive strong adoption of the card.”