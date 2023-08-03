IndusInd Bank Partners With Tiger Fintech To Launch A co-branded Credit Card | Representative Image

IndusInd Bank and Tiger Fintech - a Bajaj Capital Group company, on Thursday announced the launch of the IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card, a co-branded credit card powered by Visa. With this launch, customers will get access to best-in-class credit card to meet their lifestyle needs, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The credit card comes with a host of benefits including a carefully crafted ‘Magnificent Rewards Program’ where customers earn up-to 6X accelerated rewards. Cardholders will also be able to convert their rewards points to air miles and enjoy discounted foreign currency mark-up of 1.5 percent on international spends.

“IndusInd Bank has always been a pioneer in bringing forth some of the most innovative propositions through its exclusive suite of credit cards and various strategic alliances. This partnership is a testament to our dedication in providing lifestyle-based solutions and expanding our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers.", said Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking and Marketing, IndusInd Bank.

This co-branded credit card also offers access to complimentary benefits like 24x7 concierge facility, domestic and international lounge access at the airports, games/lessons of golf, assured movie tickets and many other entertainment benefits.

“Our collaboration with IndusInd Bank to launch this co-branded credit card amplifies our commitment to delivering value to our customers. This strategic alliance between the two brands empowers our customers with a bundle of benefits that extend beyond their fundamental banking and finance needs, enhancing their overall financial journey,” said Sanjiv Bajaj, Director, Tiger Fintech (A Bajaj Capital Group Company)

“We are delighted to partner with IndusInd Bank and Tiger Fintech to launch this co-branded credit card that unlocks great value for consumers through a curated set of benefits including accelerated rewards, lifestyle privileges and discounted fees for international transactions, backed by Visa’s promise of a safe, secure and seamless payment experience,” said Sujai Raina, Vice President and Head of Business Development, India for Visa.

IndusInd Bank shares

The shares of IndusInd Bank on Thursday at 11:47 am IST were at ₹1,372.40, down by 0.64 percent.

