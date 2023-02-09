Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel witness high travel demand for Valentine’s Day | Image: Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel (Representative)

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, an omnichannel travel services company and its group company, SOTC Travel, have witnessed a 35% surge in demand for travel with Valentine’s Day approaching to celebrate the occasion of love, the company said via an exchange filing.

As Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, India’s couples are displaying high interest for an extended weekend getaway to nearby destinations.

This being India’s wedding season, there is an uptick from the honeymoon segment, in addition to couples/DINKs.

To cater to this demand, the Companies’ announced an exciting range of Valentine’s Day holidays that offer exclusive activities for couples to create memorable experiences.

Valentine’s Day portfolio

Thomas Cook & SOTC’s Valentine’s Day portfolio includes favourite romantic destinations like Manali, Dalhousie, Auli, Nainital, Coorg, Ooty, Munnar, Pondicherry, Darjeeling, the North East, Jaipur, Udaipur, Agra and Alleppey; also beach destinations like Andamans and Goa.

Closer to home destinations that offer visa on arrival/e visas like Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Mauritius, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Oman are seeing brisk demand.

Additionally, popular international locales such as Switzerland, France, Austria, Turkey, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea are also in demand for Valentine’s Day.

Romantic escapades

The companies’ romantic escapades offer sundowners, private dining, couple spas-wellness, wine tasting; outdoor-adventure experiences like yachting, kite-sailing, scuba diving, camping, trekking, hot air ballooning; biking trips to scenic terrains; safari drives and jungle experiences.

India’s couples are exploring unique accommodation from tree-top stays, in a fort, havelis-palaces, plantation bungalows in verdant tea/coffee estates, cave hotels to private villas with a private chef and concierge services; also uber-luxury resorts and vineyards.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, “To cater to the 35% surge in travel demand for the upcoming Valentine’s Day week, we’ve designed memorable experiences for India’s couples and honeymooners to celebrate this occasion."

Daniel D’souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, “This being the wedding season, there is growing travel demand from honeymooners as well. We have created romantic escapades and honeymoons - to help our couples relax, rejuvenate and spend quality time together and make out of the world memories.”

