Thomas Cook India indicates 40% surge in travel demand from Delhi NCR | Image: Thomas Cook (Representative)

Thomas Cook India Ltd.,an omnichannel travel services company, inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Delhi NCR to capitalise on the strong and growing travel opportunity from the region, the company said via an exchange filing.

Delhi NCR has witnessed a 40% uptick in travel demand and this expansion augments Thomas Cook India’s distribution and reach in Delhi NCR, to 12 consumer access centres, 6 owned branches and 6 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets.

In addition to serving the financial hub of Rohini, the outlet will also serve as a hub for nearby residential and business areas of Prashant Vihar, Rohini Sector - 7, 8 & 9 and Deepali.

In the new age of travel, customers are understandably seeking the guidance and reassurance of holiday experts and Thomas Cook India’s internal survey reiterates the same, with a significant 77% of respondents stating that they require guidance from a holiday expert.

To help customers with their travel plans and requirements, Thomas Cook India has opened a Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Delhi NCR.

Thomas Cook’s strategic omnichannel model offers a retail holiday network of 135 outlets and B2B distribution (across its owned stores, Partner franchise outlets and Preferred Sales Agents) coupled with the Company’s website, call centres, Holiday app and Virtual Holiday store.

With the upcoming spring and summer holidays, consumers from Delhi NCR are displaying a strong travel desire for both domestic and international destinations. Favourite Indian locales include: Goa, Andamans, Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and the North East.

Closer to home international destinations like Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Maldives and Mauritius are driving demand. Additionally, long/mid-haul favourites include Switzerland, France, Austria, Finland, UK, Turkey, Egypt, Australia, New Zealand and USA (for visa holding customers). New emerging destinations include Vietnam, Cambodia, Baku and Almaty.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook India Limited said, "Delhi NCR is a strong growth market for us at Thomas Cook India, and we are seeing a 40% surge in strong travel demand from the region for the upcoming summer holidays. We are hence delighted to announce the opening of our Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet at Rohini, a prime commercial hub, for better customer accessibility. We intend to accelerate demand while supporting our customers across segments including families, couples, millennials/young professionals, business travellers, local trade associations and more."

He added, "Our Gold Circle Partner, Amul Saini brings over 10 years of travel and tourism expertise. His extensive network will strengthen Thomas Cook India’s presence in this growing market."

