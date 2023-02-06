e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAction Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane

Action Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane

The new products were launched by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 02:59 PM IST
article-image
Action Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane | Image: ACE (Representative)
Follow us on

Construction equipment manufacturing firm Action Construction Equipment launched India's first fully-electric mobile crane, ACE F150-ev 4x4, having a lifting capacity of 15 tn.

The electric crane, along with other offerings by Action Construction Equipment such as India's largest indigenously-built crane with a lifting capacity of 180 tn, and India's first self-propelled aerial work platforms, was launched by the company at the Bauma Conexpo 2023, held at Greater Noida.

The new products were launched by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Read Also
Automobile retail sales rise 14% in January to cross 18 lakh unit mark: FADA
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission income rises to Rs 3,719.31 cr, net profit Rs 478.07 cr

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Transmission income rises to Rs 3,719.31 cr, net profit Rs 478.07 cr

Thomas Cook India indicates 40% surge in travel demand from Delhi NCR

Thomas Cook India indicates 40% surge in travel demand from Delhi NCR

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 335 points, Nifty around 17760

Closing Bell: Indices end lower; Sensex down 335 points, Nifty around 17760

Action Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane

Action Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane

Adani vs Hindenburg: Group prepays $1.1 bn borrowed against shares before time for damage control

Adani vs Hindenburg: Group prepays $1.1 bn borrowed against shares before time for damage control