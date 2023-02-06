Action Construction launches India's first electric mobile crane | Image: ACE (Representative)

Construction equipment manufacturing firm Action Construction Equipment launched India's first fully-electric mobile crane, ACE F150-ev 4x4, having a lifting capacity of 15 tn.

The electric crane, along with other offerings by Action Construction Equipment such as India's largest indigenously-built crane with a lifting capacity of 180 tn, and India's first self-propelled aerial work platforms, was launched by the company at the Bauma Conexpo 2023, held at Greater Noida.

The new products were launched by the Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

