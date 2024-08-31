These Simple Steps Can Help Purge Negativity And Improve Positivity Of Your Residence

You may suffer from mood swings and uncontrolled emotions. There are marriage and harmony problems in life. You may find that your mind is always in a negative mode, thinking negative thoughts and fearing the past and future. You may have a hard time falling asleep at night. You may be suffering from constant pain, which can make you feel a lack of energy. Here’s how you can switch off the negativity button and improve positivity:

Sound energy is an ancient practice used for healing and space clearing. Play a Tibetan bell, singing bowl, or a simple metal bell to attract good energy and block bad energy. Also clapping in a clockwise manner once a week too brakes a negative energy pattern. Do space purification on a daily basis. Mop the floor of your premises with sea salt or Himalayan salt twice a week. This will help in cleansing negativity from the house, especially in dark corners. It also helps to remove the mental blocks that get in your way.

If you want to absorb all of the negative energy from the previous owners (for resale home) or that you fear is still stuck in your home, experts advocate pouring salt into the four corners of each room.

Spend your maximum time with people who grow your flame and avoid people who suck your life force away. Positive people have a natural magnetism and charisma that fascinates those around them. If you are repeatedly feeling down when you hang out with certain people, maybe it’s time to engage with more positive people.

According to neuroscientists, the critical part of the brain is the dorsal striatum, which always wants to do what you have done in the past. So, make a good habit of positivity. If you repeat a habit of networking with positive people and stay in a positive environment, you will move in the right direction in life.

Generate positive emotions from your daily activities. Write a few positive sentences in a book daily to align your creativity with your personal surroundings. As a result, this will help in decluttering your mind from residue generated through daily activities and improve positivity. Use nice aroma fresheners or oils towards the north-west zone, the direction of the wind of your house to generate beneficial energy in the house which improves positivity. It will wash away negative thoughts.

Carry a pocket gratitude rock, which is an important tool in getting rid of negativity. Gratitude is like a vaccine, an antitoxin, and an antiseptic according to John Henry Jowett. Finally, and most noteworthy, your space should be clutter-free to attract and invite stress-free vibrations.

Make sure that you align your space. You can enrich your life by arranging the space you create for yourself. So that those spaces may align you and your home with the universe.

The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject