Smart Vastu Tips To Make Your Old House Shine

Every property has some potential for renovation, the secret is how you make a balanced plan.

A. Prepare a list of major positive or negative changes that happened in the house after shifting.

B. A list of major concerns in the house; for example, frequent sickness, slow career, toxic relationship and, also business problems.

C. A checklist of an area in which you wish to improve in life. It may be for good health, a relationship, a bigger home, foreign travel, or higher education.

D. Let a Vastu consultant evaluate the existing home and draw a new plan. Vastu Plans should be based on requirements and living areas to be addressed.

E. Finally, hire an interior designer or architect to execute a plan with the Vastu recommendations provided by the Vastu experts.

Finally, your old house will shine again with the same positive memories and have awesome life-supporting energy.

Read Also Vastu Tips To Consider While Buying Home

Doors

Your main door creates the first impression of your house.

Get it repainted in positive colours based on the direction of the door.

The main door should always be in a welcoming condition.

Windows

Install larger windows, which will make a way for natural energies to the house.

According to Vastu, larger windows towards the east and north bring prosperous energy to your house.

Hardware

If you are not changing the hardware fittings of your house, wipe all of them with sandalwood oil. It is used as a secret weapon in combating unfocused thoughts.

Paint

Colours have tremendous power over us and our surroundings. Based on directions and location, some colours fill us with joy and positivity, others may not seem so supportive.

It is important to get information on which colour will do brings positivity and good fortune to your house.

Colours have a strong healing quality. Use proper colours according to the Vastu zones.

Read Also Vastu Shastra: Why The Positions Of Doors And Windows Matter

Flooring

Grey and black colours are the worst for your building’s energy consumption. They suck up all that you want to be productive without even trying!

In order to avoid this drain on resources, it is best not to use greys or blacks as flooring material within your personal environment.

Earth is a prime Vastu element. Earthy shades like brown, yellow and ivory are most suitable for the flooring of the house.

Avoid using white Makrana marble. Vastu experts recommend marble for religious places. There is no harm in using artificial marble or Italian marble on the premises.

Artwork

Placing Vastu-specific paintings or artwork enhances good luck and brings great fortune. It brings a harmonious energy pattern in the space.

From ancient times, people are using sacred geometry to improve their personal surroundings.

Remember, negative art can impact the energy in your space. It is necessary that you know the direction of the wall and places appropriate Vastu recommended paintings.

A painting of a tall mountain or hill may prove disaster towards the north or east wall of your house, whereas the flowing river in the north brings a tremendous amount of good luck for the house.

(The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject)