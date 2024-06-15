Vastu Tips To Consider While Buying Home

When searching for a residence to buy, it’s essential to consider vastu principles in order to make an informed decision. If you want to purchase a home with an advantageous vastu layout, it is essential to take into account its positioning, aesthetics, position, the number of rooms it has, its overall size, what has happened in the house previously, and the front door. Review a list of considerations to guarantee that your new home generates positive vastu vibes. Never neglect the vastu clues that come to you. If you get an instinctive reaction, either positive or negative, do not disregard it!

Overview of the property

Once you have pinpointed the residences you are interested in, it is a wise idea to look up the location on Google Earth or Google Maps. This will give you an idea of the orientation of the house and what is located nearby. With Google Earth, you can zoom in to a bird’s-eye view of the area surrounding the property you desire to purchase, or even a street-level view.

It is important to be aware of certain structures, businesses, or buildings that should not be located near your residence. Here is a list of vastu taboos that you should be aware of:

Medical facilities (especially those that offer urgent care)

Graveyards

Government waste management facilities such as dumps, sewage treatment plants, or recycling centres

Mortuaries

Electricity power grids or high-voltage wires

Large-scale industries such as petroleum refineries and large factories

Places of religious practice – e.g. Shrines, Churches, Mosques

Past history of the home

If you happen to purchase a residence that has already been lived in, it is recommended to ask the previous owners for information about the house’s past. Homes, where serious illness, murders or suicide occurred, will tend to be extremely problematic but if you still choose to inhabit the house, it is strongly suggested to space a clearing method to purify the home before you move in.

Properties that were once owned by families that experienced financial problems are generally not a good investment. Thus, it is not recommended to purchase homes that were put up for sale (auction) by banks, as these houses are thought to bring bad luck when it comes to money.

Pay attention to the following

Environment: Glance at the trees, vegetation, and blossoms that are growing in the area. They ought to be lively and in good condition. If there are bunches of dead trees, or the landscaping isn’t kept up, this can ruin the vastu of the whole neighbourhood.

Birds: When you are out and about, take a moment to observe the birds, insects, or animals in your area. Make sure that they look well and contented. The sound of cheerful tweeting birds suggests that the area has great energy, which brings with it the potential for wealth and health. If you spot butterflies or dragonflies, this is considered to be a sign of luck.

Climate: Pay close attention to the climatic conditions; did they take an unexpected alteration while you were looking at the house? If it begins to pour down when no rain was forecasted or you encounter gales of wind all of a sudden, these are spiritual indications warning you to not buy the property.

Orientation: Determine the orientation of the home you want to purchase so you can decide if the vastu is beneficial for you and your family.

When purchasing a new house, it is a good idea to request a vastu consultation prior to moving in. This evaluation helps to ensure that the energy in your home is positive and supportive. When it comes to selecting a house, experts take into account the five components of vastu. These are earth, water, fire, air, and space. Every element has a distinct energy, and experts are well conscious of the effect each element has on the house.

From your situation and location, the expert knows which vastu tools to combine for the greatest effect then we’ll only suggest you change the things that will make the biggest difference. Therefore, it is advisable to look for a residence with a beneficial vastu as per the checklist in order to prevent or avoid any potential issues that could ensue.

