Vastu Shastra And the Water Element

Humans are not separated from nature but connected to the earth as a part of an interconnected web of life. The elements of nature act as a whole to create and maintain energy, the force of life. An energy-efficient environment attracts many benefits and more positive opportunities. The water element is one of the strongest elements of Vastu Shastra.

Water is the element that gives life to our planet. Without it, we would not exist. Water is the essence of life. It has always been synonymous with authority as well as power. The effects of installing a water body in a home are amazing. Our bodies and mind welcome the cooling effect of the water.

Water bodies hold immense significance in Vastu Shastra. From tranquil lakes to flowing rivers and even indoor water fountains, these elements are believed to have a profound impact on our lives.

Whether you are looking to attract wealth, improve relationships, or promote good health, studying and understanding the principles related to water in Vastu is essential. Let’s delve into the different types of water features, their placement, and the symbolism they carry, providing you with practical tips and insights to create a balanced and prosperous environment. Get ready to dive into the world of Vastu Shastra and unlock the secrets of water’s transformative energy. Why are most of the cities in the world, located close to water bodies, more economically prosperous than ones that are landlocked? During ancient times, water has been used as an elemental solution by the kings by placing their palaces near bodies of water. If you look at the world’s most capital cities today, they are either located near the water or have large rivers or lakes nearby.

The majority of ocean-side and lake-side properties are usually more expensive. Waterbody near the house or business premises is a good placement because it keeps the energy flowing and prevents it rather from being “locked”. Its real essence speaks of movement and the flow of life. It invites everyone to move and bend and not to stay rigid or to struggle. Water is one of the most important features in the external environment of the premises.

Moving and flowing water can encourage those who come into contact with it to accept continual change and not to struggle unnecessarily in life. Flowing water can ease tensions and allow the vibrations of the life force to enter us and nourish our aura. If properly applied, the water element can make a world of difference. Water installed in the wrong direction might have a reverse effect on you as well as the inhabitants of your premises. Water is considered good Vastu as it accumulates wealth energy especially for properties that face east, north, and northeast.

In Vastu, there are various types of water bodies that can be incorporated into our surroundings to harness their unique energies. Understanding the different types of water bodies and their symbolism is crucial for creating a balanced and prosperous environment. Natural lakes and ponds are considered highly auspicious in Vastu. They symbolise abundance, wealth, and opportunities.

(The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject. Look for the second part of this article in forthcoming editions of the Real Estate Journal page)

