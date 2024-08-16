How To Get Right Of Negative Energy Of Your Vastu

You may or may not be consciously aware of your surrounding energy. Negativism (negative energy) or negativity can be rather challenging. More of our time is being taken from us because we’ve allowed our bodies and the external world to govern our lives. If you are experiencing a few positive changes and more negative things in life, then something is very wrong in the place you stay. Think in this way- There is a person smoking, would you sit there all the time inhaling the second-hand smoke? You should try distancing yourself when surrounded by negative-minded people.

Negative Space

Negativity is one kind of “downer” that should have little space in your personal surrounding and your life. Science confirms that people absorb energy from others. Spending too much time in a negative vastu space brings events like diseases, poverty, conflict, annoying neighbours, and slow progress in life.

These are incidents or events in life which cannot be easily erased or neutralised. Avoid the company of low or negative people who interfere with your personal aura. Such energy is not good for you and your family. Avoid them in your network, and avoid calling or thinking about them. Make yourself open to change, which brings new joyful options into your life.

According to Dr. Richard J Davidson, a neuroscientist & founder of the Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, negative feeling activates a region of the brain called the amygdala, which involves processing fear, anxiety, and other emotions. This indicates that getting rid of it is critical since negativity is detrimental to your general system, health, and well-being.

Chronic negativity drags everyone down and makes the family observe unpleasant vibes. Social media also pollutes our personal environment. It makes us tempted from the moment we awake. Modern communication is like a barrier that negatively impacts our work. It is a social noise.

Constant negativity can get in the way of happiness. It will produce more stress and could damage your health. You feel that you are out of balance. With vastu practice, you can learn to disrupt and tame the negative cycle.

The writer is Chief Vastu Consultant, Vastu Plus and has authored several books on the subject.