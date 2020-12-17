The changing contours of Maharashtra: Maharashtra plans for growing prosperity

Radheshyam Mopalwar, VC & Managing Director, MSRDC:

· Roads are the key to prosperity.

· The existing length of expressways in Maharashtra (95 kms) is low compared to countries like Germany (expressway 13,000 kms) and Japan (10,021 kms) which have almost the same area like Maharashtra. South Korea, one third of Maharashtra, is almost equal to Vidarbha region and has 5,500 km of expressway.

· About 90 per cent of traffic moves on national highways (17,725 km), state highways (32,423 km) and main district roads (55, 384 km) in Maharashtra.

· Roads and other modes of transports complement each other — one mode of transport gives rise to another mode.

· Samruddhi connects 10 districts. The commute time from Mumbai to Nagpur will soon be 8 hours compared to 20-36 hours (upper limit for goods).

· It will generate direct employment for 5 lakh people over the next decade. As the townships are built, they will create an employment of 20 million.

· The underbellies of Maharashtra will also be connected by this project.

· All 36 districts of Maharashtra over the period of next two decades will have expressway connectivity connecting each other.

· Greenfield expressways boost economies more than brownfield connectivity.

Vijay Waghmare, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC:

· Samruddhi will have a utility corridor.

· At present, optical fibre lines are provisioned across the entire expressway and a gas pipeline project will be executed too.

· The gas pipeline will start from Mumbai and go up to Nagpur (further to Angol). GAIL will be setting up the pipeline and will be completed in 12 months. This will be an opportunity for investors.

· A solar energy generation of 450 MWs can be possible through the expressway. This project will be developed in association with a South Korean company.

· With NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam, MSRDC will be setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the expressway. In the next 5-10 years, EV will be the future and the expressway will be future ready.

· MSRDC came up with a vision of partnering with farmers for the Samruddhi project. The farmer who gave away his or her land is assured of annuity for the next ten years and assured a developed piece of land which he can develop or sell later.

· MSRDC will complement MIDC’s efforts, with its 19 townships.

Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC:

· Land acquisition is usually a challenge for many projects

· MSRDC acquired 9,000 hectares of land including 7,800 hectares of private land and forest land for this project.

· The government of Maharashtra offered five times the market value. Initially, there was a lot of resistance but later issues were resolved.

· MSRDC appointed 300 plus communicators for all the 10 districts, to explain to the villagers the process, land rate and to address their queries, if any.

· Almost 80 per cent of the land was purchased through direct transfer accomplished within a few minutes.

· Within one and a half years, the land for the project was acquired.

· The project is developed keeping the ecology in mind — adding suggested over and under passes, minor bridges, light and sound barriers etc.

· MSRDC was expected to plan 8.63 lakh trees but MSRDC is planting more than 12 lakh trees on both sides of the expressway. All plants will be geotagged. Bamboos will also be planted.

· The plant species are selected based on the region.

· There will be 50 toll plazas, and more than 300 toll lanes in the expressway.