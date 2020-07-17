Teji Mandi: Why Reliance Jio is now talk of the town?

It all started on April 22, when Facebook picked up a 9.9% stake in Jio Platforms for a whopping investment of Rs 43,574 crore. Since then, there has been a steady stream of big-ticket tech investors investing in Jio Platforms. It includes Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG Capital, L Catterton, PIF and Intel Capital.

Qualcomm Ventures and Google joined the party late but Jio now raised over $20.6 billion (Rs 1,52,055.45 crore) for a combined stake of 33%.

This begs the obvious question: Why is Jio Platforms so attractive to everyone at a time when the economic conditions are not good?