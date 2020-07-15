From Facebook to Google: Full list of investors who helped Reliance Jio raise Rs 1,52,055.45 crore

On Wednesday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) signed a binding partnership with Google to pick up 7.7 percent stake in Jio platforms for an investment of Rs 33,737 crore, said RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday.

"We are delighted to welcome Google as a strategic investor in Jio Platforms. We have signed a binding partnership and an investment agreement under which Google will invest Rs 33,737 crores for a 7.7 per cent stake in Jio Platforms," RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the company's annual general meeting.

With this deal, Reliance has sold 32.84 per cent stake in Jio Platforms Ltd - the unit that houses India's youngest but largest telecom firm Jio Infocomm and apps. In total, Jio has raised Rs 1,52,055.45 crore.

Google, which is the 13th marquee firm to have set a sight on India's hottest digital play in 12 weeks, values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.36 lakh crore. This is less than Rs 4.91 lakh crore value at which last investor, Qualcomm had invested just last week.