Reliance launches JioMeet: How to download, host a meeting and all you need to know about Zoom's rival in India

After raising billions of dollars from the likes of Facebook and Intel for its digital business, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has launched JioMeet video conferencing app with unlimited free calling that is being seen as rate war on rival Zoom.

What is JioMeet?

JioMeet is a new video conferencing app by Reliance Jio and is free of cost now. It comes with a feature that allows one to video call up to 100 participants, screen sharing, schedule meetings and more.

How to download JioMeet?

One can download JioMeet on Play store for android users and App Store for iPhone users. Alternatively, one can also use JioMeet on Windows and Mac. One can also access JioMeet without downloading the app on their browsers by visitng the website.

How to create and account

After downloading the app on your desktop or mobile phones; you need to follow these simple steps;

1. Launch the app after downloading

2. Sign up by entering your name, email-ID and mobile number and agree to the terms and conditions of the company. Tap done once you have filled out everything

3. Once you signup, you will be required to enter an OTP that you will receive on your registered mobile number of email ID.

4. If you are using JioMeet on your browser, sign up and follow the above the steps.