Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For 23rd Sept 2025

Nifty index opened negative and attempted recovery in the first hour and saw a bounce till 25330 zones but failed to hold it for the rest of the day and dripped towards 25150 marks. The index reflects a cautious approach after the recent gains which made the upside capped. It formed a small bodied candle on the daily frame and closed with losses of nearly 120 points. It closed near its lower band of the day and started to form lower high - lower lows on daily scale but major trend is still intact to positive. Now it has to hold above 25200 zones for an up move towards 25350 then 25500 zones while a hold below the same could see weakness towards 25100 then 25000 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 25300 then 25500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 25200 then 25000 strike. Call writing is seen at 25300 then 25250 strike while Put writing is seen at 25200 then 25150 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 24700 to 25700 zones while an immediate range between 25000 to 25400 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex opened on a negative note but quickly moved higher from 82200 to 82600 zones. It then traded in a tight range of 200 points but failed to surpass the upper level of 82600 and later slipped back below 82200 marks. On the daily chart it formed a small bodied candle with a long upper shadow highlighting selling pressure at higher levels. It eventually closed the day with losses of around 470 points. Now till it holds above 82000 zones, strength could be seen towards 82500 then 82800 zones whereas supports are placed at 82000 then 81700 zones.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower near 55350 zones in the initial tick but quick recovery was seen from lower levels as the Index extended the momentum towards 55650 levels in the first half of the session. However it failed to hold at higher zones and gradually drifted lower towards 55200 levels in the latter part of the session. It formed a small bearish candle with long upper shadow on daily scale as selling pressure is seen at higher zones but the rate sensitive index is hovering above its 10 DEMA. Now it has to hold above 55250 zones for an up move towards 55750 then 56000 zones while on the downside supports can be seen at 55000 then 54750 levels.

Nifty future closed negative with losses of 0.53% at 25276 levels. Positive setup seen in Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy solution, HUDCO, Adani Enterprise, NBCC , Muthoot Finance, Naukri, Manappuram Finance, Ambuja Cement and Polycab while weakness in Coforge, Mphasis, KFIN Tech, Cyient, Tata Technologies, Voltas, Titan, Trent, TCS, MGL and BSE.

OBEROIRLTY - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Oberoi Realty is currently trading marginally below its key moving averages, but the price structure is showing encouraging signs. The stock is forming higher highs and higher lows, indicating a shift toward positive momentum. Additionally, a positive RSI divergence supports the case for potential upside strengthening the bullish outlook.

BUY OBEROIRLTY CMP 1673.90 SL 1615.00 TGT 1770.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 23rd Sept 2025

Brigade Enterprises:

Brigade Group has signed a Joint Development agreement to develop a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru. The project will be spread over 7.5 acres and is poised to deliver thoughtfully designed high quality residential spaces. The project has a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,200 crore and reinforces Brigade’s commitment to creating high-quality urban living experiences in Bengaluru’s high growth corridors.

KEC International:

KEC International Ltd., has secured new orders of Rs. 3,243 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects. The details include; 400 kV Transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

This order has further strengthened KEC’s presence in the Middle East and substantially expanded the international T&D order book. The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year. With the above orders, the YTD order intake stands at ~Rs 11,700 crore.

RVNL:

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for “Design, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of Traction Sub Stations (Scott-Connected) Inclusive of Power Quality Compensating Equipment with Associated Switching Posts (SP/SSP) for 2x25 kV AT Feeding System and SCADA & Automatic Fault Locator (AFL) In Jolarpettai Jn. - Salem Jn. (JTJ-SA) Section of Salem Division of Southern Railway in Connection with Mission 3000MT Loading Target.” The size of the order is Rs 145 crore and is to be executed in 540 days.

KFin Tech:

With respect to news circulating that General Atlantic to sell 10-15% of its stake in KFin Technologies at a 5-8% discount to the current market price, the company has clarified that the news is based on rumor and speculation and they would like to categorically state that the information mentioned is inaccurate and they deny the same.

General Atlantic group, categorised as Promoter and Promoter Group, as of now, have not indicated any intention to sell their stake in the Company to the management / Board of Directors.

Dr. Reddy’s Labs:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and its subsidiaries announced that the EMA’s CHMP has given a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for AVT03, a biosimilar of Prolia® and Xgeva®. Prolia® is used for treating osteoporosis and bone loss due to menopause, prostate cancer therapy, or long-term glucocorticoid use. Xgeva® is prescribed to prevent bone complications in advanced cancer and to treat giant cell tumour of bone in adults and adolescents. This approval paves the way for AVT03’s launch in European markets.