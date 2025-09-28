 Accenture Layoffs: 11,000 Employees Exit In Just One Quarter, Company Reshapes Strategy With Big Bet On AI
Accenture has laid off 11,000 employees worldwide in one quarter, shifting focus towards artificial intelligence. The move is part of a major restructuring plan to meet future digital demands.

Mumbai: Global consulting giant Accenture has laid off more than 11,000 employees worldwide in the last quarter, according to reports. The move signals a major shift in the company’s strategy as it faces slowing demand in traditional consulting services and rising interest in artificial intelligence (AI).

Why Did Accenture Take This Step?

CEO Julie Sweet explained that every new wave of technology brings a period where companies need to “train and retool.' However, instead of reskilling all employees, Accenture decided that layoffs, combined with targeted upskilling, were a more effective approach to meet new demands quickly.

Big Push Towards Agentic AI

Even as thousands lose jobs, Accenture is investing heavily in the future. The company is training more than 700,000 employees in agentic AI—a form of artificial intelligence designed to act independently and make autonomous decisions.

This large-scale training shows Accenture’s long-term commitment to becoming a leader in AI-based consulting and digital transformation.

Business Still Strong, But Growth Slows

Financially, the company is holding steady. Accenture posted a stronger-than-expected Q4 revenue of USD 17.6 billion, beating analyst estimates of USD 17.36 billion. However, its 2026 revenue forecast is slightly lower than market expectations, with growth projected between 2 percent and 5 percent.

Balancing the Future

Accenture’s latest actions highlight the tough choices companies face in the age of AI. While the layoffs may be painful for thousands of employees, the restructuring shows how big firms are betting on artificial intelligence to stay competitive in the rapidly changing digital economy.

