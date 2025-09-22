BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

BSE Schedules Demat Auction for Settlement No. DR-719 |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has announced a Demat auction for trading members under Rolling Settlement DR-719/2025-26. The auction will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, through trading terminals.

Auction Timings & Process

Auction Offer Entry: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Matching of Offers: 2:45 PM to 3:00 PM

Delivery Statement & Accepted Offers Report: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Money Statement & Final Reports: 3:35 PM to 5:30 PM

The Pay-in for the Auction will happen on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 8:00 AM.

Important Instructions for Members

Members and custodians should verify their pay-in obligations and ensure securities are transferred in time through the depositories. With the Uniform Membership Structure, settlement will be handled via the clearing member of the trading member.

Members must be careful while entering security codes and rates. No corrections will be allowed for any mistakes. BSE also recommends checking for Corporate Actions (Ex-rights, Bonus, Splits, etc.) before placing offers.

Note: The restriction on participating in auctions for securities a member has short delivered is now removed.