 BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

BSE has scheduled a Demat auction for Settlement DR-719 on Sept 22, 2025. Trading members can submit offers through terminals. Pay-in for successful bids is on Sept 23.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
BSE Schedules Demat Auction for Settlement No. DR-719 |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has announced a Demat auction for trading members under Rolling Settlement DR-719/2025-26. The auction will take place on Monday, September 22, 2025, through trading terminals.

Auction Timings & Process

Auction Offer Entry: 2:00 PM to 2:45 PM

Matching of Offers: 2:45 PM to 3:00 PM

FPJ Shorts
2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District
2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District
CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation Matters
CM Omar Abdullah-Led J&K Cabinet Set To Discuss Key Issues, Including Statehood And Reservation Matters
Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here
Karnataka Board 2026 Exam Dates Out: KSEAB SSLC Class 10, 2nd PUC 12 Timetable Announced; Check Full Schedule Here
Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row, Police Investigate
Caught On CCTV: OBC Activist Navnath Waghmare’s Car Set Ablaze In Jalna Amid Maratha Quota Row, Police Investigate

Delivery Statement & Accepted Offers Report: 3:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Money Statement & Final Reports: 3:35 PM to 5:30 PM

The Pay-in for the Auction will happen on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at 8:00 AM.

Important Instructions for Members

Members and custodians should verify their pay-in obligations and ensure securities are transferred in time through the depositories. With the Uniform Membership Structure, settlement will be handled via the clearing member of the trading member.

Read Also
BSE Announces Demat Auction 705, Details & Timings For Trading Members
article-image

Members must be careful while entering security codes and rates. No corrections will be allowed for any mistakes. BSE also recommends checking for Corporate Actions (Ex-rights, Bonus, Splits, etc.) before placing offers.

Note: The restriction on participating in auctions for securities a member has short delivered is now removed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TruAlt Bioenergy’s ₹839-Crore IPO To Open On September 25

TruAlt Bioenergy’s ₹839-Crore IPO To Open On September 25

GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...

GST Cuts Ease Burden On Middle-Class Families: School Kits, Medicines, Toiletries, Among Other...

BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

BSE Announces Demat Auction For Settlement DR-719, Trading Members Can Place Offers On Sept 22

Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

Revamped GST Rates Make Tourism, Public Transport, And Cultural Industries More Affordable

MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues

MRF Plant Shuts Down After Workers Strike, 800 Employees Walk Out Over Insurance & Hiring Issues