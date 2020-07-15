Can Reliance's Jio Glass do what Google Glass couldn't?

Reliance Industries is holding its 43rd Annual General Meeting virtually this year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among many other things which were announced in the AGM, Reliance Industries also unveiled Jio Glass -- a new mixed reality headset, will enables holographic video calling.

"Using technology, we can create multiple solutions across digital capabilities. These hold the power to achieve 360 degree digital transformation. We are inviting more startups to join our ecosystem," Mukesh Ambani said.

The Jio Glass weighs only 75 grams, offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. Remains connected by a single-cable and already has 25 apps, including JioMeet that allow augmented reality video meetings and more.

Jio Glass was unveiled keeping in mind the current situation due to the coronavirus pandemic during which video conferences are playing a vital role. Jio Glass will let people join video meetings by holographically appearing in them. Available to both, individuals and businesses, Jio Glass can also be used to share files and presentations.

But, will Jio Glass live up to the expectations? Seven years ago in 2013, Google Glass was launched but it did not live up to its hype and deemed a miserable failure, not only because of its unappealing look, but also its lack of growth and functioning.