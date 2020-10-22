Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on October 22, 2020

Reliance starts sales of electronics on JioMart ahead of festive season shopping

Reliance Industries started selling electronic products online on Wednesday, in time for festive season shopping and marking JioMart’s entry into India’s e-commerce segment that’s dominated by Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart.

The company started its pilot project by offering kitchen appliances, small home appliances. Next in line, over 1-2 weeks, will be smartphones, tablets, laptops, large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, air-conditioners and microwave ovens, and television sets.

Marico enters chyawanprash segment

Marico Limited has extended its edible oil brand Saffola into the chyawanprash category, part of its strategy to cash on the increased awareness and interest in such products, especially ones with natural ingredients.

In the chyawanprash segment, Dabur is by far the market leader followed by Baidyanath, Patanjali and Emami.

Flipkart, Amazon race to bag stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

Walmart-owned Flipkart Group, as well as e-commerce major Amazon, have held separate talks with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, which owns brands like Pantaloons, Allen Solly and Peter England, for a potential investment.

The two e-commerce companies are vying to acquire a minority stake in the Birla group company, at a time when offline retailers, especially in the fashion and apparel segment, have been severely hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdown.