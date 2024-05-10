Air India Express Employees End Strike After Airline Promises Reinstation Of 25 Suspended Crew Members

Air India Express Crisis: Airline Suspends 25 Cabin Crew | Reuters

Air India Express cabin crew decided to end their strike on Thursday, and the airline promised to reinstate 25 employees who had been let go.

In a protest against the airline's purported mismanagement, a portion of the cabin crew began filing sick reports on Tuesday night. This led to the cancellation of over 170 flights and affected thousands of travelers at different airports, sources claimed

At a conciliation meeting, decisions were made to call off the strike and retract the termination letters issued to about 30 members. At the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), representatives of airline management and cabin crew convened on Thursday in the nation's capital.

Representatives from the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) and airline management held a nearly five-hour-long meeting.

Events led To the Strike

Although they are supposed to result in synergies, corporate mergers can also turn out to be incredibly complicated procedures. especially if they entail the union of a private company with an organization in the public sector.

Although a number of problems may arise, HR problems are frequently the root of a merger's problems. Disparities in the cultures and structures of the employee groups of two differently run companies may lead to conflict.

So too can the various compensation schemes. Not to mention conflicts amongst the firms' employees regarding potential layoffs and career paths. In times like these, management has to make an effort to facilitate a smooth transition and give workers a channel through which to voice and resolve their complaints.

Meeting Minutes

According to Air India Express, it will assist in quickly reestablishing the flight schedule. The representatives of both parties reached an agreement that "all the cabin crew members who have reported sick will report for duty with a fitness certificate immediately, according to a document signed by the representatives of the union and the airline," following extensive negotiations, convincing, and an appeal to the Conciliation Officer and the Chief Labour Commissioner.



