MobileAppDaily Shares Top Tips To Save Your Business From Fake Software Development Companies

It has become a custom to demand custom services across industries for businesses ranging from Startups to age-old enterprises. Every leader desires to build, sustain, and scale on their custom-made path. For a lot many outsourcing companies, simply adding the term ‘custom’ to each standard service line puts them in front of the businesses seeking expert help. Are they really experts at delivering top custom software development solutions or efficiently hiding their fake claims? MobileAppDaily, a global tech media house, has published its latest verified list of top custom software development companies to prevent mistakes from coming across such fake companies.

Here, fake does not necessarily mean scamming the client and running away once money is wired. By offering commercial-off-the-shelf software solutions with minor tweaks and adding a hefty customization price label, these companies implement fake service offerings.

Customization usually increases the cost of effort, which is reflected in the billing hours and resource allocation costs and escapes double-checks. The cost of technology also increases with custom demands, but they cannot alter the transparency in that segment. So how do you identify if a company is offering fake custom services?

Lack Of Expertise For The Services Offered

A reputable software development company should have a team of skilled professionals with expertise in various technologies and programming languages relevant to your project. Beware of companies that lack technical knowledge or competency during service line discussions. MobileAppDaily’s listed companies provide all the details of their service lines along with allocation percentages given to them, helping business leaders get a clear picture of what to know more about.

Development Process Stays In Blurred Lines

Transparency in the development process is crucial for the success of any project, even if it comes with custom requests. Custom demands add to the standard procedure and may require more analysis time, but process clarity is 100% achievable. If the company fails to provide a clear and well-defined development process, including requirements gathering, design, development, testing, and deployment phases, it could indicate a fake display of custom services.

Recently Promoted And Self-Proclaimed Expertise

If the company has recently listed the services and claims to be an industry leader in the segment, something does not fit right in the timeline. Custom services require various technical certifications, and showcasing expertise requires former project partnerships. If the claims do not match the projects that the company has worked with, stay away from them.



Below Industry-Standard Security

Security remains a top priority for clients and developers while building, designing, and deploying any custom software solution. If your potential partner does not offer industry-standard security measures such as encryption, data validation, and secure authentication mechanisms, it clearly indicates that security is not their forte.



Outdated Tech Stacks

The demand for custom software can be fulfilled using the latest tech stacks as they meet the needs of the new-age workflows. Beware of companies that rely solely on outdated technologies, as they may be unable to deliver modern, innovative solutions that meet your business needs. Ensure the company is equipped with the latest trends and technologies relevant to your project.



By paying attention to these technical red flags during your evaluation process, you can better identify fake or unreliable software development services and make informed decisions when selecting a development partner for your project.

