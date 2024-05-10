 Cyber Attack On Dell: Reveals Some Customers' Names And Physical Addresses
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCyber Attack On Dell: Reveals Some Customers' Names And Physical Addresses

Cyber Attack On Dell: Reveals Some Customers' Names And Physical Addresses

In an email sent to customers that went viral on social media, the tech giant said it was investigating.

IANSUpdated: Friday, May 10, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Cyber Attack On Dell | Image: File (Representative)

Tech giant Dell Technologies on Thursday admitted that it experienced a data breach that exposed some customers' names and physical addresses.

In an email sent to customers which went viral on social media, the tech giant said it was investigating "an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell."

"We believe there is no significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved. At this time, our investigation indicates limited types of customer information were accessed, including name and physical address," the message from Dell read.

The exposed data did not include email addresses, telephone numbers, financial or payment information, or "any highly sensitive customer information."

Read Also
Bank Holiday May 10: Are Banks Closed For Akshaya Tritiya 2024? Check City-Wise Report
article-image

A Dell spokesperson, when asked how many customers were impacted in the data breach, told TechCrunch that "we are not disclosing this specific information from our ongoing investigation."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Financial Turmoil Hits Indian Stock Market: Iranian-Israeli Conflict and US Inflation Catalysts

Financial Turmoil Hits Indian Stock Market: Iranian-Israeli Conflict and US Inflation Catalysts

Tata's Motors Fin Arm To Be Merged With Tata Capital: Report

Tata's Motors Fin Arm To Be Merged With Tata Capital: Report

Post Full-Length Movies On X, 'AI Audiences' Coming Soon: Elon Musk

Post Full-Length Movies On X, 'AI Audiences' Coming Soon: Elon Musk

BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

BMW Launches 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India

Cyber Attack On Dell: Reveals Some Customers' Names And Physical Addresses

Cyber Attack On Dell: Reveals Some Customers' Names And Physical Addresses