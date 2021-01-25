Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on January 25, 2021

Searching for value in PSUs:

Vedanta Resources chairman Anil Agarwal has set up a $10 billion fund in collaboration with Centricus. It is a London based asset management company. The fund will bid for the government companies, coming up for stake sale.

The fund has so far given expressions of interest for BPCL, and Shipping Corporation. Further, EoIs could be made after evaluating options and conducting due diligence.

The fund is created to gain out of the government's disinvestment plans. Currently, many PSUs are at various stages of the disinvestment process.

PSUs surely offer great value. But, their stock returns doesn't reflect it due to unviable business decisions. These companies will be available at valuations fairly lower than their potential. In the past, Anil Agarwal has utilized such opportunities by acquiring stakes in Hindustan Zinc and Balco.