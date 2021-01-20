Teji Mandi : Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce crude production to help OPEC manage inventory

Saudi Arabia’s decision to reduce crude production will help OPEC+ (includes OPEC members along with Russia) to manage the inventory efficiently. But, it will put global crude prices on a boil. It, in turn, will impact the global economies and pockets of the common man alike.

The global oil market witnessed a very rare occurrence during the pandemic months. When the US ran out of storage space due to excess supply and zero offtake, the oil futures had dropped below zero. It was the first time in history as the U.S. crude oil futures had closed at a stunning USD -37.63 a barrel on that bizarre day.

The prices have recovered since then. Brent crude is currently trading at ~ USD 56 a barrel. The bounce back in crude is in line with the economic recovery playing out across the globe. An early forecast from Credit Suisse assumes that the oil demand could return to pre-COVID levels by the second half of FY22. Now, the prices are expected to shoot up further based on Saudi Arabia's recent decision.