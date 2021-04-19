Teji Mandi Explains: Two-wheeler industry's recovery process likely to be challenging post-second COVID-19 wave

Recovery in the two-wheelers (2W) industry is stalled again under the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. The mini festive season in April was disappointing for the industry. Even the wedding season was below par. With consumers failing to show up, the industry is staring at a wall of worry that it needs to climb.

Dull Festive Season, A Cause of Worry

The month of April was expected to be a peak season for the industry due to festivals like Navratri, Gudi Padwa, and Ramadan. Sales were expected to get a boost from the wedding season in northern and central India. And, rural demand was also expected to remain high after the rabi harvest.

Expecting the recovery momentum to continue, dealers commenced April 2021 with high inventory levels. At the start of the month, inventory at Hero (45–60 days), Bajaj (35–50 days), and TVS (30–40 days) were at a manageable level. It was also backed by a supporting number of inquiries and bookings. However, dealers saw a significant increase in cancellations with the rise in COVID-19 cases.