Teji Mandi Explains: Auto demand remains buoyant in March, rising COVID-19 cases biggest threat

Demand for automobiles continued to remain strong as the industry reported strong volumes in March on a yearly basis. However, given the lockdown impact of last year, a monthly comparison is a more appropriate tool to analyze the March numbers.

PV Volumes Remained Firm in March:

Given the renewed focus on health and hygiene, more commuters are opting to travel by personal vehicles. Hence, demand has remained conducive in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment.

Maruti Suzuki reported volume growth of 1.54% MoM in March 2021. Models like Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and Brezza were available on waiting periods due to the higher demand. Maruti has also started production at a third line in its Gujarat plant. It is a clear sign that the company is expecting strong demand in the coming months as well.

The rising number of COVID cases did not have any impact on sales in March 2021. However, it is the single biggest risk factor that could affect the demand in the future. Maruti has also announced to take a significant price hike in April due to a sharp rise in input costs. Going forward, it is also likely to hurt consumer sentiments.