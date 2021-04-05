Challenging March, FMCGs and IBC ordinance: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 5, 2021



Factory output growth slows down in March:

The IHS Markit's Nikkei Manufacturing PMI declined to a seven-month low of 55.4 in March, from 57.5 in February.

Activity levels have taken a hit as fresh restrictions are imposed to control the virus spread. Apart from that, increased input costs have also dampened the sentiments.

In March, there was a decline in the activity levels. With tighter restrictions in place, manufacturers are set to face a tough challenge in April. The slower pace of the vaccination program is not helping either.

Several international agencies like the IMF and World Bank had predicted India to be the fastest-growing economy in FY22. However, given the rapid spread of the second covid wave, the outlook is now looking bleak.