Teji Mandi Explains: Are retail borrowers returning? February numbers throw positive indications

As per the latest Motilal Oswal report, retail credit growth improved to 9.6% YoY in Feb’21. It has also bettered January numbers. In January 2021, retail credit growth was at 9.1% YoY.

Retail demand improves:

Banks have indicated that growth in segments such as Tractors, 2Ws, Auto Loans, Gold Loans, and Affordable Housing has surpassed pre-covid levels. Demand for home loans improved to 8.4% YoY in Feb'21. It was at 7.7% YoY in Jan’21. Vehicle loan growth also improved at 8.3% YoY v/s 7.1% YoY in Jan’21. Only the demand for credit cards saw a slight moderation to 4.8% YoY.