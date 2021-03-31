Teji Mandi Explains: PLI for ACs - Key objective is to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in component manufacturing

The commerce and industry ministry is set to launch the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for ACs worth Rs 5,100 crore on 1 April. This scheme will provide incentives to domestic manufacturers to make ACs and specific components in India. AC industry currently imports ~70% of its requirements which is pegged at ~Rs 11,000 crore annually. It includes the whole product and components. China accounts for a large part of imports due to its scale.

An effort to boost Make in India:

As per a Kotak institutional report, cost of manufacturing an AC with India-made components is ~15% higher than the AC imported from China or manufactured using Chinese components. PLI scheme will attempt to bridge this gap by offering incentives to local manufacturers.