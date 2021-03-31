Gold losing ground, new wage code, and World Bank’s optimism: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on March 31, 2021

Worst quarter for Gold in four years:

Gold prices in India have been declining since hitting a record high of Rs 56,200 in March. The precious metal was trading at Rs 43,500 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold on March 31. For 24-carat gold, the rate is Rs 47,450.

Gold has declined more than 3% so far this month and 11.4% during the quarter. It makes the March quarter the worst for gold since 2016.

Gold is on track for its biggest quarterly drop in over four years. Gold prices are expected to sink further with elevated U.S. Treasury yields and a rising dollar.

In March, the dollar index is at its peak in nearly five months and it is on track for its best month since November 2016. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also held close to a 14-month peak hit to register monthly gain for the fourth consecutive month.