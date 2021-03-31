Sensex tanks 627 points on last day of FY21; Nifty ends below 14,700 level

Equity benchmark Sensex tanked 627 points on Wednesday, dragged by losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and Infosys amid a negative trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 627.43 points or 1.25 per cent lower at 49,509.15, and the broader NSE Nifty slumped 154.40 points or 1.04 per cent to 14,690.70.

The HDFC duo was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 4 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, HUL, SBI and TCS were among the gainers.