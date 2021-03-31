Auto debit and credit card payments: RBI extends timeline to process recurring online transactions till Sept 30

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for processiong recurring online transactions by six months till September 30.

In August 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions. Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was extended in January 2020 to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

RBI in its statement said, "The requirement of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) has made digital payments in India safe and secure. In the interest of customer convenience and safety in use of recurring online payments, the framework mandated use of AFA during registration and first transaction (with relaxation for subsequent transactions up to a limit of ₹2,000, since enhanced to ₹5,000), as well as pre-transaction notification, facility to withdraw the mandate, etc."