March 31 last day to link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card: Find out if you have linked both by following some easy steps

If you are one of those taxpayers who haven’t linked their Permanent Account Number (PAN) Card and Aadhaar Card yet, then it is important that you do so in the next few days.

After several extensions, the central government may not be in a mood to give any further extension. With only a few days left before the deadline to link both the documents, the government has not announced an extension.

The last day to link PAN Card and Aadhaar Card is March 31, 2021. Post this date, the existing Pan Card will be “inoperative”.

Earlier, the deadline to link the Aadhaar and PAN was 30 June 2020 which was extended by March 31, 2021.

As per the tax law, if Aadhaar is not linked with PAN, then the taxpayers will not be able to conduct any financial transactions. This may also attract a penalty of Rs 10,000 as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act. Without a PAN card, a bank transaction above Rs 50,000 is not allowed. So, it becomes important that PAN Card and Aadhaar Card be linked.

But what if you do not remember if you have linked both of your documents, then you can follow some easy steps to know:



How to check if you have linked your Pan Card and Aadhaar Card:

-Visit Income Tax website

-Enter your PAN Card and Aadhaar Card number.

-Click on 'View Link Aadhaar Status'



If it is linked then the taxpayer does not need to worry. If it is not linked than he or she will have to link it in online and offline mode:

Go to the income tax department portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar. Fill in all details as per the PAN, Aadhaar Card and click in the link Aadhaar option.

One can also link both documents by sending an SMS and also by visiting the service centre for PAN. In case of offline mode, the taxpayer will have to submit a copy of the PAN card and the Aadhaar card at the service centre.