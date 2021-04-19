New banking licenses, Remdesivir production, and World Bank’s advice: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 19, 2021

New Names in Fray for Banking License

The RBI has received four major applications for ‘on-tap’ universal bank licenses. Sachin Bansal, co-founder of Flipkart, and Pankaj Vaish, a veteran Citibanker, are among them. The other two are REPCO Bank and UAE Exchange and Financial Services Ltd.

Sachin Bansal’s Chaitanya Fin Credit has been trying for a full-services banking permit for a while. It is a microfinance institute with a unique position to tap the unbanked section of society. While Pankaj Vaish has vast banking experience which makes him suitable to head a bank.

Among the other two, REPCO's strategy to apply for a banking license doesn't appear to be clear. UAE Exchange and Financial Services could struggle to find favour if RBI chooses to promote a homegrown entity.

Given the profiles, Pankaj Vaish is appearing to be the strongest candidate. Sachin Bansal also has the potential to emerge as a dark horse due to his experience with MFIs. RBI has been liberal in issuing banking licenses to MFIs in the past; Bandhan Bank, Credit Access Gramin, Equitas etc., being the case in point.