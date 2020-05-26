Teji Mandi: Bharti Airtel well-placed to capitalise on opportunities of a recovery in the industry!

The improvement in ARPU would be supported by continued up-gradation from 2G to 4G, increasing post-paid subscribers and segmentation price hike for the premium users. Further, the company’s presence in non-telecom business like enterprise, home-broadband and DTH would benefit the company from the increasing digitisation trends.

The company incurred a total capex of Rs 11,339 crore during the fourth quarter ended in March 2020 to enhance customer experience along with some front loading of investments to ensure seamless services during the pandemic.

The company's improved operational performance coupled with multiple fund raising like $2 billion through QIP, $1 billion through Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) and $250 million through perpetual bonds has helped the net debt/ EBITDA ratio to improve to 2.88x as on March 31, 2020 as compared to 4.15x in March 2019.

Bharti Infratel Ltd, subsidiary of Bharti Airtel is India’s leading provider of tower and related infrastructure and it deploys, owns & manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. It holds 42% equity interest in Indus Towers, a joint venture with Vodafone India and Aditya Birla Telecom who hold 42% and 11.15% respectively. The Company’s consolidated portfolio of 95,372 telecom towers, which includes 42,053 of its towers and the balance from its 42% equity interest in Indus Towers, makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations.

Bharti Airtel acquired a strategic stake in Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd (“Spectacom”) under the Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program, which focuses on supporting growth of early stage Indian start-ups. Spectacom has been conceptualized to produce path breaking digital content on health & fitness training programmes. Airtel will work closely with Spectacom to help increase awareness and adoption of this platform.

The company has also acquired a strategic stake in Voicezen, an early stage startup focused on conversational AI technologies. The investment will give Airtel preferred access to Voicezen’s technologies, which can be deployed across its customer touch points in multiple languages. These intelligent solutions will offer real time analytics and insights to make Airtel’s conversations with its customers more engaging and frictionless and enable faster resolution. It will also allow Airtel to make contextual offers to customers based on real time conversations.