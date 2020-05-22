Teji Mandi: ITC running out of puff

Established in 1910, ITC is one of India's foremost private sector companies and a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning cigarettes, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Hotels, Paperboards, and Packaging, Agri-Business, and Information Technology. The Company is known as one of India's most valuable business corporations with a market capitalisation of nearly US$ 50 billion and a gross sales value of US$ 10.8 billion as of March 2019. ITC was ranked as India's most admired company, according to a survey conducted by Fortune India, in association with Hay Group. However, cigarette manufacturing and sales remain its largest economic activity in revenue terms.

A strong brand, a wide product portfolio, an established distribution network, and robust research and development capability have enabled the company to consolidate its position as the leader in the Indian cigarettes market. The strong brand loyalty of cigarette smokers is reflected in the sustained market share and profitability over the years, notwithstanding the increase in duties. Cigarettes are also exported to the US and the Middle East.

Over the last decade, ITC's new Consumer Goods Businesses have established a vibrant portfolio of 25 world-class Indian brands that create and retain value in India.

ITC's world-class FMCG brands including Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Yippee!, Bingo!, B Natural, ITC Master Chef, Fabelle, Sunbean, Fiama, Engage, Vivel, Savlon, Classmate, Paperkraft, Mangaldeep, Aim, and others have garnered encouraging consumer franchise within a short span of time. While several of these brands are market leaders in their segments, others are making appreciable progress.